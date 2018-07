Ryan Loft has joined Leicester

Former Tottenham striker Ryan Loft has joined Leicester on a two-year deal, according to Sky sources.

The 20-year-old will link up with the Foxes' development squad ahead of the new season.

Loft joined Tottenham in 2013 but failed to make a first-team appearance.

He spent time on loan at Braintree Town, Stevenage and Exeter and was released by Spurs at the end of last season.