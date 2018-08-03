Danny Simpson could leave Leicester before Deadline Day

Danny Simpson has been with Leicester for four years

Leicester's Danny Simpson is unlikely to figure in Claude Puel’s plans this season and could leave before Deadline Day, a source has told Sky Sports News.

The Premier League winner was not selected in the first-team squad which played Valencia on Wednesday, instead turning out at the club's Belvoir Drive training ground for the U23s against Norwich.

The club is expected to be involved in several deals in the coming days, but it is understood Puel is unlikely to include Simpson in his 25-man squad list to be presented to the PL.

The 31-year old has been dogged by injury in pre-season and made his first appearance ahead of the new campaign in the 2-1 defeat to Udinese.

He joined Leicester from QPR in August 2014, playing a key role in the club's PL-winning campaign in 2015/16.

Leicester kick off their Premier League campaign on Friday, August 10 at Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

