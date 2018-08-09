Leicester's Islam Slimani close to joining Fenerbahce on loan
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 09/08/18 3:05pm
Leicester are close to agreeing a deal for striker Islam Slimani to go on a season-long loan to Fenerbahce, according to Sky Sources.
Slimani joined Leicester in 2016 from Sporting Club de Portugal and went on to make 35 appearances, scoring eight times.
The 30-year-old striker was at Sporting for three years, scoring 48 goals in 82 appearances.
A deal between the two clubs could happen today but, due to the proposed agreement being a loan, it is not conditional on the 5pm deadline.
Slimani went out on loan to Newcastle in January but only featured four times for Rafa Benitez's side.
