Claude Puel highlights lack of clinical edge after Leicester's opening-day defeat at Man Utd

Claude Puel accused Leicester of lacking a clinical edge as they slipped to an opening-day Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba's third-minute penalty - awarded after Daniel Amartey's handball with just 75 seconds on the clock - and Luke Shaw's second sealed Leicester's fate on Friday night, with Jamie Vardy's late goal mere consolation for the Foxes.

Leicester, spurred on by their promising new prospect James Maddison, grew into the game after the early setback but, in the end, their inability to convert their chances cost them.

"Unlucky? I think we were without the clinical edge needed to finish the good moves we had in the first half," Puel told Sky Sports.

"It was a good performance from my team with the play and the good moves, with the chances we had to finish in the first half.

"The second half was a little more difficult without the necessary energy to push a little more. But in the end, there's disappointment and frustration for my players after the effort they put into this game

"To concede the goal after the first seconds of the game, we need to correct this and not concede early.

"After that, we needed to be more clinical to finish our good moves and we could have had another result.

"But I am happy with the performance of my team, it's encouraging for the future. We have to keep this way and build something strong for the next games."

Leicester will hope to get their first points on the board when they welcome Premier League new-boys Wolves to the King Power Stadium next Saturday.