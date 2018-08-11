Islam Slimani leaves Leicester to join Fenerbahce on loan

Islam Slimani leaves Leicester for the rest of the season

Leicester striker Islam Slimani has joined Turkish side Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

Slimani was signed from Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon for £30m in 2016, but has failed to make an impact at the King Power Stadium, scoring eight goals in 39 Premier League appearances.

Leicester are yet to confirm the deal, but the Turkish club announced the signing on Saturday evening with a reveal video on their Twitter.

A statement on the Turkish club's website read: "Our club has reached agreement with the English team Leicester City to participate in the census as a lease for one year of Islam Slimani.



"Algeria national team footballer Islam Slimani, after the health checks, signed the official contract that makes him Fenerbahce.

"We wish Slimani endless successes with our barbed form!"

Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish Super Lig last season, securing their place in the qualifying round of the Champions League.

They are 1-0 down following the first leg of their third qualifying round fixture away to Benfica.