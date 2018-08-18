Jamie Vardy 'unlucky' to be sent off, says Leicester boss Claude Puel

5:02 Claude Puel says Leicester deserved their win Claude Puel says Leicester deserved their win

Claude Puel says Jamie Vardy was "unlucky" to see a straight red card and believes Leicester deserved their 2-0 win against Wolves.

A Matt Doherty own goal and James Maddison strike sealed the win for the Foxes, although Vardy saw a straight red in the 66th minute after a crunching tackle on Doherty to see the hosts end the game with ten men.

But Puel says Vardy did not mean to put in such a strong challenge, telling a press conference: "It was not his intention to make a foul and he touched the ball.

"He was enthusiastic and it is a pity. We need now to find a solution to replace him and it will be a good opportunity for another player to show their quality. Perhaps after touching the ball he touches the player. It was not aggressive and he has been unlucky with this tackle."

Jamie Vardy was sent off for Leicester in the second half

Puel also believes Leicester deserved their first three points of the new season after a disappointing result against Manchester United last Friday and praised Wolves for their style of play.

"It was a difficult game. We deserved another result against Man Utd, perhaps today it was Wolves who deserved another result but we took the three points with enthusiasm because it was a tough game," he told Sky Sports.

"Congratulations to Wolves because they played well and they were comfortable with the ball. They always tried to open the line with a lot of switches and it was difficult to defend against this team.

"Our start in the game was not enough. We were lucky in the 21st minute [when Raul Jimenez hit the crossbar], but it was important to remain in the game and come back with a good attitude.

"I am happy about our mentality in this game because it was tough and we had to find the good balance and solution against this team. I think this result is a good thing to keep building our team and to build good momentum."