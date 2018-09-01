Claude Puel says Leicester's second-half display against Liverpool merited more

3:36 Leicester manager Claude Puel believes his side were unlucky not to take any points away from their defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League Leicester manager Claude Puel believes his side were unlucky not to take any points away from their defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League

Leicester City manager Claude Puel thought his side's second-half display merited a point against Liverpool on Saturday.

The visitors had appeared to be cruising to victory after taking a two-goal lead on the stroke of half-time at the King Power.

However, a blunder by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson brought the hosts back into the contest, with new boy Rachid Ghezzal taking advantage by scoring his first goal for the club.

That strike was not enough, with Liverpool holding on to inflict a second defeat of the season on Leicester.

Puel, however, thought his players deserved greater reward for their efforts.

"I am disappointed for my players because they gave their best," he said. "Our second half was fantastic with good quality, good pressing and a lot of chances.

Rachid Ghezzal (right) pulled a goal back for Leicester after a mistake by Alisson

"We have had a lot of opportunities to come back into this game. We came back with the first goal and we continued to attack.

"It was a shame in the first half to concede the second goal just before half-time, and it was difficult, of course, to come back.

"But my players believe in themselves and they played very well. We corrected some aspects in our play in the second half to make strong pressing together without hesitating to push this team and to hurt them.

"And I am happy of course about our second half and our game, we showed our quality. But now it will be important to repeat this game with consistency and I think we can prevent conceding these type of goals."