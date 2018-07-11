Hull City sign Netherlands defender Jordy de Wijs from PSV

Jordy de Wijs has joined Hull City for an undisclosed fee

Hull City have signed Netherlands defender Jordy de Wijs from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a three-year deal, with an additional one-year option, and becomes the Tigers' fourth signing of the summer following the arrival of Eric Lichaj, David Milinkovic and Reece Burke.

Speaking to the club's website, De Wijs said: "This is a big step for me and I'm happy to be a Hull City player.

"Playing in England has always been one of my ambitions and this is the right time for me to make this step. I am really excited to be here and I want to give everything for this team."

De Wijs started his playing career at the PSV academy and made his senior debut in a Champions League tie against Wolfsburg in 2015.

The former Netherlands U21 defender spent last season on loan with Excelsior Rotterdam where he made 34 appearances.