Hull City sign Netherlands defender Jordy de Wijs from PSV
Last Updated: 11/07/18 5:50pm
Hull City have signed Netherlands defender Jordy de Wijs from PSV Eindhoven for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old centre-back has signed a three-year deal, with an additional one-year option, and becomes the Tigers' fourth signing of the summer following the arrival of Eric Lichaj, David Milinkovic and Reece Burke.
Speaking to the club's website, De Wijs said: "This is a big step for me and I'm happy to be a Hull City player.
"Playing in England has always been one of my ambitions and this is the right time for me to make this step. I am really excited to be here and I want to give everything for this team."
De Wijs started his playing career at the PSV academy and made his senior debut in a Champions League tie against Wolfsburg in 2015.
The former Netherlands U21 defender spent last season on loan with Excelsior Rotterdam where he made 34 appearances.
