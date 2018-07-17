Chelsea defender Todd Kane joins Hull on season-long loan

Todd Kane had a loan spell Oxford United last season

Hull City have signed Chelsea right-back Todd Kane on a season-long loan deal.

Kane has been with the west London club since the age of eight and has previously had loan spells with Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Oxford United.

Although he is yet to play for the Chelsea first team, the 24-year-old has made more than 120 appearances in senior football and has represented England at U19 level.

"I think this will be my last loan because I really want to find a permanent deal, if that's here or not we will see over the course of the next few months," Kane told Hull's official website.

"With that in mind, this is a very important year for me and I want to play as many games as possible. I believe that I have the ability to do that.

"Hull City have given me the opportunity to come here, so I want to grab it with both hands and show people what I can do.

"I want to get playing and be in a team that wants to do well. I'm ready for the challenge ahead."

Watch Hull's opening game of the Sky Bet Championship season against Aston Villa on Monday August 6. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm.