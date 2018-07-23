Former Leeds United player Paul Madeley dies aged 73

Former Leeds United player and England international Paul Madeley has died at the age of 73.

Madeley was part of Don Revie's famous Leeds team of the 1970s and made more than 500 appearances for his hometown club between 1963 and 1980.

He also represented England, earning 24 caps between 1971 and 1977.

Everyone at #LUFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of #LUFC legend Paul Madeley. Our thoughts are with his family and friends pic.twitter.com/JgEGUhSBKV — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 23, 2018

"Paul Madeley passed away peacefully today (July 23) surrounded by his family in Leeds," read a statement from his family, published on Leeds' website.

"Paul was a much-loved husband, father and brother and the family are extremely proud of his achievements in life and on the field for Leeds United and England.

"He was born in Beeston, a stones-throw from Elland Road, and only ever played and supported Leeds United.

"The late Don Revie christened him his 'Rolls Royce' and to us he was just that - a class act as a husband and a father who always had time for everyone he met.

"Paul's wife Ann and sons Jason and Nick would like to thank everyone for their support and well wishes.

"At this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we grieve a great loss."

Incredibly sad to hear about the passing of a Leeds legend. RIP Rolls Royce - my condolences to Ann, Jason, Nick and the rest of his family https://t.co/yNjpVd0AbD — Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) July 23, 2018

Madeley, a versatile player, made his Leeds debut in 1964, a season which ended with the club winning the old Second Division title and spent his entire 17-year career with the club.

He went on to play a major role in the most successful era in the club's history.

During his Elland Road career, the Whites won the First Division in 1969 and 1974, as well as finishing runners-up five times.

They also won the 1968 League Cup, the 1972 FA Cup, and were beaten in two European finals; the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1973 and the 1975 European Cup.