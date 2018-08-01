Ronaldo Vieira leaves Leeds United to join Sampdoria

Ronaldo Vieira has swapped Leeds for Sampdoria

Ronaldo Vieira has sealed his move to Italian side Sampdoria on a five-year deal, leaving Leeds for a fee in the region of £6.2m.

Sky in Italy reported that the midfielder travelled to Italy on Monday evening before having his medical on Tuesday.

Sampdoria will pay Leeds £5.8m up front, with another £400,000 due in add-ons.

Vieira came through the ranks at Elland Road and went on to make 71 appearances for the Sky Bet Championship side.

Vieira, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, has been capped three times by England U21s.

