Stuart Dallas ruled out of Leeds' clash with Derby

Stuart Dallas is expected to be out for two weeks

Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas will miss Saturday's game at Derby, live on Sky Sports, due to a thigh injury.

The Northern Ireland international, a second-half substitute during last weekend's opening-day win against Stoke, is expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

"Dallas is a very important player for us," Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa said. "He can play on both sides and at different levels, so the fact that he won't be with us for a while, we regret."

Derby vs Leeds Live on

Bielsa confirmed he had no other new injury concerns and hoped to name the same line-up at Pride Park which started Sunday's 3-1 home win against Stoke.

Pontus Jansson is improving day by day, Bielsa said, following the centre-half's late return to the club after the World Cup, but he is likely to resume on the bench. That means full-back Gaetano Berardi will continue to partner Liam Cooper at the heart of defence.