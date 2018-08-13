Jamie Shackleton signs new Leeds United deal days after making league debut

Jamie Shackleton signs his new Leeds contract (pic courtesy LUFC)

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton has capped a dream few days by signing a new three-year contract with the club.

Shackleton's new deal comes less than 48 hours after making his league debut for his hometown club, having come on as a substitute in their 4-1 win over Derby on Saturday.

Swansea vs Leeds Live on

The 18-year-old came through the youth ranks at Elland Road and has been a regular for their U18 and U23 sides in recent seasons.

Shackleton was involved in Leeds' pre-season games against York City, Oxford United and Guiseley before securing a place in Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squad for the Sky Live date with Derby.

He came on for earlier scorer Mat Klich with 17 minutes remaining, becoming the first player Bielsa called on from his substitutes.

Shackleton could get a further chance to impress in the Carabao Cup clash with Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday at Elland Road.