Marcelo Bielsa demands Leeds are successful with style

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa says playing attractive football is vital to being successful.

Leeds have made an impressive start to their Championship campaign under Bielsa, who joined the club in the summer, sitting top of the table with four wins and a draw from their opening five games.

But the Argentine insists it is not possible to win without style and he cited examples set by Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

Speaking ahead of Friday's game against second-placed Middlesbrough, live on Sky Sports, Bielsa said: "You never win playing badly, you never win if you don't attack, you never win if you don't take into account the use of the ball.

"[Sir Alex] Ferguson was a huge head coach and he never won without style.

"Football is not just reduced to a Guardiola style or a Mourinho style, both styles propose a path to reach success.

"You would not hear any head coach saying that style is above success. What he'd rather say is that with this style I have better conditions to reach success."

Leeds will move three points clear at the top of the table if they beat Middlesbrough on Friday night and Bielsa is keen to entertain as they push for promotion.

"If the public does not recognise the type of football they like, they will only be attracted by success," he added.

"When you only value the success and don't take into account the resources needed to get the success then you lose sensibility and the values disappear.

"I'm not saying you have good values and bad values. I'm just saying you have different values.

"As football has a lot of influence to tell to the public that the only thing that matters is success you don't give importance to what football means to the people."