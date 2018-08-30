Leeds in talks to sign Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea

Izzy Brown is set to complete his fifth loan move away from Chelsea since joining the club in 2013

Leeds are in advanced talks to sign Chelsea forward Izzy Brown on loan, according to Sky sources.

Since joining Chelsea from West Brom in 2013, the England youth international has been out on loan to four different clubs. The 21-year-old's first loan was to Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, while he has also had spells with Rotherham, Huddersfield and Brighton.

Leeds are top of the Sky Bet Championship after making an unbeaten start to the season under new manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are looking to bolster the promotion-chasing squad with the Chelsea youngster

Chelsea duo Jamal Blackman and Lewis Baker are already on loan at the Yorkshire club, who are seeking a return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.