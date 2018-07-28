Scunthorpe United sign Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson made his Manchester United debut against West Brom in 2015

Scunthorpe United have signed defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old made his first-team debut for United in 2015 and went on to make 10 appearances for the club.

He has since had loan spells with Wolves and Leeds United.

Borthwick-Jackson told Scunthorpe's official website: "I'm buzzing to be here and can't wait to get started. Scunthorpe really wanted me to come here and I couldn't really turn it down.

"I've been at Manchester United since I was six years old and I've progressed all the way through. I managed to get my opportunity in the first team in the 2015/16 season, that was a great season for me and kick-started my career.

"But I need to play regular games and I'm at the age where I should be playing regular first-team football.

"I know it'll be more a lot more physical in League One, so I'll have to see how I adapt to that and hopefully I can impress."

The loan is subject to Premier League clearance and league ratification.