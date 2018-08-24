Scunthorpe United sack manager Nick Daws

Nick Daws has been sacked

Scunthorpe United have sacked manager Nick Daws just four league games into the season.

Andy Dawson will take charge of the team against Barnsley on Saturday.

Daws' dismissal comes just two days after Scunthorpe lost 5-0 at home to Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town.

2:31 Highlights: Scunthorpe 0-5 Fleetwood Highlights: Scunthorpe 0-5 Fleetwood

The defeat was labelled "unacceptable" by Daws, who said there was "no hiding place" for his team.

"We'll go back into work tomorrow (Thursday) and try to right the wrongs," he said on Wednesday.

Daws led Scunthorpe to the League One play-offs last season, but they have picked up just one point since their opening weekend victory away at Coventry in the 2018-19 campaign.

Scunthorpe said a full statement regarding the decision to sack Daws would be released later on Friday.