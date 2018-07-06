Jack Hunt completes move from Sheffield Wednesday to Bristol City

Jack Hunt becomes Bristol City's fifth signing of the summer

Bristol City have completed the signing of Sheffield Wednesday jack Hunt on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old joined the Owls on loan from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2015 before making the switch from Selhurst Park permanent the following January.

Hunt has made 108 appearances in total for the Owls but now becomes the Robins' fifth signing of a busy summer, for a fee Sky Sports News understands to be in the region of £1.6m.

"I think Jack is an excellent acquisition for us. He is very experienced in the Championship and he is of a good age where he is coming into his prime," manager Lee Johnson told Bristol City's official website.

"He is a very tough competitor, he's physically fit and he likes to maraud forward.

"The signing gives us strong competition in that back line and that's where we need to be because it's a tough division with many, many games.

"We are delighted to bring in a player of his quality and we look forward to welcoming him into the Bristol City family."

Hunt joins Ipswich defender Adam Webster, Derby forward Andreas Weimann, Norwich winger Marley Watkins and Scunthorpe winger Hakeeb Adelakun in making the move to Ashton Gate.