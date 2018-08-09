Fulham agree deal for Joe Bryan with Bristol City

Fulham continued their busy Deadline Day by signing left-back Joe Bryan from Bristol City on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old looked set to move to Aston Villa on Wednesday, but he is now a Premier League player - having come through the ranks at Ashton Gate.

Bryan told his new club's website: "Playing against Fulham the last couple of years, the style of play has really stood out to me and it will suit me.

"The opportunity to play in the Premier League is one you can't turn down, as you may never get it again in your lifetime.

"I'm used to playing fast attacking football, so hopefully I can slot right in."

Fulham's vice-chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan said: "I'm pleased to announce that Fulham Football Club has signed Joe Bryan.

"Joe is a gifted young player, and we have seen first hand that he is a fierce competitor in our recent clashes against Bristol City in the Championship.

"He's a promising addition to the squad, and we are excited to welcome Joe to the club!"

Fulham have capped a busy summer with a string of deals on Deadline Day and will get their Premier League campaign up and running at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday.