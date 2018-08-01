Nottingham Forest sign Luke Steele as Stefanos Kapino joins Werder Bremen

Luke Steele played 10 times for Bristol City last season

Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Luke Steele from Bristol City on a two-year contract, with Stefanos Kapino leaving the City Ground to join Werder Bremen.

Steele played 10 times for the Robins last season, including four games in the Carabao Cup as Lee Johnson's side advanced to the semi-final of the competition. He becomes Forest's 11th signing of the summer.

N Forest vs W Brom Live on

The 33-year-old came through the ranks at Manchester United without making a first-team appearance and has also played for Coventry, West Brom, Barnsley and Greek side Panathinaikos.

Steele will now battle first-choice stopper Costel Pantilimon for a place in Forest boss Aitor Karanka's starting XI for the Sky Bet Championship opener against Bristol City.

Greece international Kapino will now be playing in the Bundesliga next season, though, after he completed a move to Bremen.

#Kapino: "There are many great keepers in this team and I'm certain that we will give our all in every training and match to help the team as much as possible." #werder pic.twitter.com/zE8ZhnVkzb — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) August 1, 2018

The 24-year-old played just four times for Forest last season after joining from Olympiakos and will now try to help Werder improve on their 11th-place finish in the German top-flight last campaign.

Stefanos Kapino in action for Olympiakos

Watch Forest's first midweek match of the Championship season on Tuesday August 7. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 7pm.