Nottingham Forest sign ex-Manchester United defender Saidy Janko on loan

Saidy Janko was given his Manchester United debut by Louis van Gaal in 2014

Nottingham Forest have signed former Manchester United and Celtic defender Saidy Janko on loan from FC Porto.

The Switzerland international, who came through the ranks at FC Zurich, moves to Forest for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Janko joined Manchester United in 2013 and was voted Reserve Team Player of the Year in his first season at the club.

He made his one and only first-team appearance for United in a 4-0 League Cup loss at MK Dons at the start of the following season, and had a loan spell at Bolton before completing a permanent move to Celtic in the summer of 2015.

Apostolos Vellios is under contract with Forest until 2020

The 22-year-old right-sided player made 19 appearances for Celtic before joining Ligue 1 club Saint Etienne last summer. Janko moved to Porto in June but will now further his development at the City Ground.

Meanwhile, Forest striker Apostolos Vellios has joined Belgian First Division side Waasland-Beveren on a season-long loan.