Swansea striker Borja Baston joins Spanish side Alaves on loan

Borja Baston has joined Spanish side Alaves on loan

Swansea striker Borja Baston has joined Spanish side Alaves on a season-long loan deal.

Subject to international clearance, the 25-year-old will spend a second straight campaign on loan in La Liga, having played for Malaga in 2017-18.

Borja - who joined Swansea for a club record £15.5m from Atletico Madrid in 2016 - moves to Alaves after they finished 14th in the Spanish top flight last season.

He was relegated with Malaga last season and has made just four league starts for the Swans.

Swansea have been busy in the transfer market, buying Joel Asoro from Sunderland on a four-year deal, and selling central defender Kyle Bartley to West Brom for fee in the region of £4m.