Swansea interested in Manchester City's Bersant Celina

Celina has been capped 10 times for Kosovo

Swansea are showing strong interest in Manchester City youngster Bersant Celina, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the clubs have held initial talks over a potential deal.

The 21-year-old Kosovo international spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town in the Sky Bet Championship, where he scored eight goals in 35 appearances.

Celina signed his first professional contract with City in 2014 but has made just four appearances for the first team. In the 2016/17 season, he was loaned to Eredivisie side FC Twente, where he scored five goals in 32 appearances.

If new coach Graham Potter secures the youngster's signature, it will be the club's fourth signing of the summer after Joel Asoro, Jordi Govea, and Yan Dhanda.