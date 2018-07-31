Swansea in talks with Brentford to sign midfielder Ryan Woods

Swansea City are in talks with Brentford about a possible deal for midfielder Ryan Woods, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the Swans have made an initial offer for the player that has been rejected, and the Bees will not sell Woods for anything short of his valuation.

The Welsh club see Woods as an ideal replacement for Leon Britton, who announced his retirement from playing at the end of last season.

Woods began his career with Shrewsbury and made almost 100 appearances for them before joining Brentford in 2015.

He has played well over 100 times for the Bees and was their supporters' player of the year last season.