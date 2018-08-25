Swansea City sign Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan

Carter-Vickers spent the second half of last season on loan at Ipswich

Swansea City have signed Cameron Carter-Vickers on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

They sold defenders Federico Fernandez, Alfie Mawson, Jordi Amat, and Kyle Bartley this summer.

The 20-year-old USA international, who has been capped four times at senior level, signed a new long-term contract with Spurs this summer.

He spent the first half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Sheffield United, making 18 appearances, before joining Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the year - playing 17 games in the Championship.

Carter-Vickers told the club's website: "I am super excited. Swansea is a massive club and I can't wait to get out training with the boys.

"When I spoke to the manager [Graham Potter] he told me how they wanted to play. I have watched them play a few times this season and you can see they play good football. I am looking forward to being part of that."