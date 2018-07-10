Millwall target Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw

Millwall are in talks to sign Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw

Millwall are in advanced talks to sign Barnsley striker Tom Bradshaw, according to Sky sources.

Manager Neil Harris is aiming to bolster his forward line ahead of the new Sky Bet Championship campaign and is keen to conclude a deal for the Wales international.

Sky Sports News understands talks remain ongoing between the clubs as they attempt to thrash out terms.

Bradshaw scored 12 goals in 43 matches for Barnsley last season but was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation to League One.

Reading and Hull have also been linked with the 25-year-old, who joined the Tykes from Walsall in 2016 following their promotion to the Championship and has scored 20 goals in 86 appearances.

Millwall have already added to their squad ahead of the new season, with centre-back Murray Wallace arriving from Scunthorpe.