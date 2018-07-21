Millwall determined to keep Jake Cooper despite Rangers interest

Millwall defender Jake Cooper is wanted by Rangers

Millwall remain unmoved in their stance that defender Jake Cooper will not be sold, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the Lions have snubbed interest from Rangers and are under no pressure to sell any of their players.

Cooper is set to feature for Millwall in their pre-season friendly at Cambridge on Saturday.

Rangers remain in the market for a new centre-back with manager Steven Gerrard keen to bolster his defensive line before the close of the summer transfer window.

Cooper has previously represented England at U18s, U19s and U20s level.

Cooper, who has two years remaining on his current contract at The Den, made 42 appearances for Millwall last season and was part of the joint-third strongest defence in the Sky Bet Championship.

He initially joined Millwall on loan from Reading in January 2017 and helped the club win promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

The 23-year-old made the move permanent last summer and was an instrumental figure as Millwall finished in eighth place - their highest league standing since 2002.