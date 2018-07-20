Huddersfield manager David Wagner not finished in the transfer market

0:37 Huddersfield manager David Wagner is hoping to build on the signings the club have made so far Huddersfield manager David Wagner is hoping to build on the signings the club have made so far

Huddersfield manager David Wagner says he is happy with the transfer business the club has done so far but they are not finished yet.

The Terriers have made eight signings this summer, including Adama Diakhaby for an undisclosed fee from Monaco.

Huddersfield have also signed Borussia Dortmund defender Erik Durm, a World Cup winner in 2014, this summer.

"We are absolutely happy. I think we were able to get better and higher competition in our squad on the positions we've signed already," Wagner said.

"We found players who are young and able to develop. We found free agents as well which is important to our football club.

"This is why I'm really looking forward to what we have done even if I think we will do some further business on both sides to bring players in and to get players out."

Huddersfield escaped relegation last term after a draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge confirmed their status in the top flight.

Wagner is more than aware of the challenge facing his team as they aim to beat the drop again.

"I think the biggest problem in the second season is that maybe the euphoria, the atmosphere, the excitement will drop," he added. "This is exactly what we have to avoid.

"We have to make sure that we in our football club, in our stadium with our supporters we still have to have the hunger, the excitement and the euphoria that we are still in the Premier League."

Huddersfield host Chelsea on the opening day of the season, before travelling to champions Manchester City for their second match of the new campaign.