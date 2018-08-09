Huddersfield Town sign Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza on season-long loan

Mbenza scored 10 goals for Montpellier last season

Huddersfield Town have signed Montpellier winger Isaac Mbenza on a season-long loan.

Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner added the 22-year-old to his squad just minutes before the 5pm deadline and the club have the option to make it a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The Belgian Under 21 international scored 10 goals in 26 starts and 17 substitute appearances last season for Montpellier in Ligue 1.

Wagner told the club's website: "Isaac is a very exciting player and this is a great deal for Huddersfield Town for a player with such ability and potential. You do not play for Belgium at U21 level unless you have some outstanding attributes.

David Wagner says Mbenza's loan is a great deal for Huddersfield

"He's a very quick winger with a direct style of play, which is exactly what we were looking for. As you can see from his last season at Montpellier, he has a real eye for goal too.

"When we first spoke, it's clear that he is a real winner too; a fierce competitor who will not accept second-best. I like these characteristics in our players!

"I'm looking forward to working with Isaac on the training pitch and in the classroom to help him understand our style of play."

He is Huddersfield's ninth season of the summer and could be in the squad for their opening game of the season at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

Mbenza will wear the number 18 shirt for the Terriers.