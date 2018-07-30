Liam Rosenior retires from playing to take Sky Sports role and Brighton U23 coaching job

Liam Rosenior's contract at Brighton expired at the end of the season

Former Brighton defender Liam Rosenior has announced his retirement from playing.

The 34-year-old will now take up a role as the club's U23 coach and combine that with regular appearances as a pundit for Sky Sports, working on the weekly live EFL coverage.

Rosenior spent three seasons with Brighton, but left this summer after his contract had expired and has now decided to end his 17-year playing career.

The former defender came through the youth system at Bristol City, where he scored in their Football League Trophy final win over Carlisle United. He moved to Fulham in 2003 before spells at Reading and Hull City.

Rosenior played in the FA Cup Final for Hull against Arsenal

In a statement, Rosenior said: "Undoubtedly, it is a sad day for any professional footballer when the time comes to stop playing. However, I have enjoyed a long career and feel privileged to have earned a living doing something that I love.

"I am so lucky to have lived my childhood dream and I am now ready for the next chapter.

"There are a great many people and clubs to thank. Firstly, to every member of my wonderful family, most notably Mum, Dad, my brother Daron, my wife Erika and my four beautiful children: your love, belief and support was always a source of huge strength for me. I hope I made you proud.

"To the managers, coaches, players, backroom staff and supporters of every club I have had the good fortune to represent, I sincerely thank you for the lessons, happiness, memories and incredible support I have received in my career. I will never forget it.

"Now I am just as excited as I was as a child. I am embarking on a new chapter in my life with a new coaching role at Brighton and new media analyst role with Sky Sports."

Rosenior will now work as assistant coach to Simon Rusk with Brighton's U23 side and will appear on Sky Sports' coverage of the first game of the new Sky Bet Championship season when Reading face Derby on Friday evening.

He will also appear regularly on Sky Sports' nightly talk show, The Debate.