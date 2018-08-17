Brighton owner Tony Bloom says Man Utd win among best in club's history

Brighton owner Tony Bloom believes last season's victory over Manchester United is among the greatest in the club's history.

Chris Hughton's side defeated United 1-0 at the Amex Stadium in May to guarantee their Premier League status.

Jose Mourinho's men return to the south coast on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - for the Seagulls' first home game of the new campaign and Bloom feels the joy that followed Pascal Gross' winning goal three months ago has rarely been surpassed.

"The Manchester United game we played very well, I thought we deservedly beat them," said Bloom, who has been club chairman since 2009.

"It was our last home game, we were definitely not safe, although we were looking OK and obviously retrospectively we would have been safe even if we'd lost that game.

"But with Manchester City and Liverpool away coming up, it was the most likely game to get points.

"A draw we would have been delighted with but a win guaranteed it so the excitement of the fans, I think it goes down as one of the great games."

Brighton eventually finished their first top-flight campaign since 1982/83 in 15th place, seven points above the relegation zone.

Victory over United was the third game in which they took points off a top-six club in front of their own supporters following a win against Arsenal and draw with Tottenham.

Bloom is hoping for another memorable result on Sunday and feels they have shown they are capable of upsetting the biggest teams in the Premier League.

"Whatever team [Manchester United] put out, it's going to be tremendously difficult but we know that we can beat these teams, particularly at home," added Bloom.

"And I'm hoping we get some points - it will be tough - away against the big six as well this season."

