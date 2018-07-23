Bournemouth agree £10.7m fee for Leganes left-back Diego Rico
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 23/07/18 11:18pm
Bournemouth have agreed a £10.7m fee with Leganes for left-back Diego Rico, subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.
Rico is due in the UK for a medical on Tuesday and is expected to sign a four-year deal at the Vitality Stadium.
Borussia Dortmund made a late bid to sign the player, offering better financial terms, but Rico's preference was to come to the Premier League.
The 25-year-old played 33 times for Leganes last season and was sent off in his final game of the campaign, a 3-2 victory at home to Real Betis.
