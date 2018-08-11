Two moments of quality secured Bournemouth win, says Eddie Howe

2:29 Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was delighted with his team's display against Cardiff Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was delighted with his team's display against Cardiff

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hailed the "two moments of quality" that saw his side begin the new Premier League season with a 2-0 win at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Cherries, who lost their opening four games of last season, ensured it would be a winning start this year as Ryan Fraser slotted home in the 24th minute, before Callum Wilson added a second in stoppage time.

Striker Wilson could have made it a more comfortable afternoon for the hosts, but his tame penalty in the 34th minute, after he was tripped in the area by Bruno Ecuele Manga, was tipped wide by Neil Etheridge.

"Full respect for Cardiff because they gave everything to the match and it was very competitive," said Howe after the game.

"We controlled the first half without really opening them up as much as we would have wanted to, but two moments of quality won us the game in the end."

Victory for Howe's men comes a decade after they began with a 17-point deduction in League Two and he is delighted with the club's progress.

"That season is etched in my memory because it was just incredible what happened," said Howe.

"From that moment to this, this club's unrecognisable. So much has happened, if you'd sat someone down and said this will be the next 10 years for this football club, you'd have carted them off and said they were mad.

"It just goes to show what can happen in football. As much as we are pleased and happy with today, we have to remain very level-headed.

"We need to build the club to make it stronger over a long period of time."