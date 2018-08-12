Bournemouth News

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe excited by David Brooks' potential

Last Updated: 12/08/18 10:38am

Eddie Howe is excited by David Brooks' potential
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says David Brooks is already showing why the club paid £10m for him in the summer.

Former Sheffield United winger Brooks was one of a number of big-money signings Bournemouth have added since the end of last season.

Their summer spending culminated before the deadline with the club-record signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma.
Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff
Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff

Lerma watched Saturday's 2-0 win over promoted Cardiff from the stands, but Brooks enjoyed a lively Premier League debut to continue the form he had shown in their final pre-season match, a 5-2 thrashing of Marseille.

"I decided to go with the same team as Marseille due to the fact that performance was so good. I thought it was very difficult to take anyone out of it," said Howe.

"David deserved to start on the back of that performance and I was really pleased with his contribution.

"He's young, yes, but he's talented and I think you saw a glimpse of what his potential is.

"I'm really pleased with him."

