Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe excited by David Brooks' potential

Eddie Howe is excited by David Brooks' potential

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says David Brooks is already showing why the club paid £10m for him in the summer.

Former Sheffield United winger Brooks was one of a number of big-money signings Bournemouth have added since the end of last season.

Their summer spending culminated before the deadline with the club-record signing of midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff

Lerma watched Saturday's 2-0 win over promoted Cardiff from the stands, but Brooks enjoyed a lively Premier League debut to continue the form he had shown in their final pre-season match, a 5-2 thrashing of Marseille.

"I decided to go with the same team as Marseille due to the fact that performance was so good. I thought it was very difficult to take anyone out of it," said Howe.

"David deserved to start on the back of that performance and I was really pleased with his contribution.

"He's young, yes, but he's talented and I think you saw a glimpse of what his potential is.

"I'm really pleased with him."

