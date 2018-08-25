Bournemouth's comeback against Everton delights Eddie Howe

1:47 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hailed his team attitude against Everton Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe hailed his team attitude against Everton

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe praised his side's resilience after they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Everton at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The home team had appeared to be heading for their first defeat of the season after quick-fire second-half goals from Theo Walcott and Michael Keane put Everton 2-0 ahead.

However, with both sides down to 10 men after the dismissals of Everton forward Richarlison (41) and Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith (61), the hosts hit back with two goals in the final quarter of an hour on the south coast.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

As a result, Bournemouth - who won their opening two fixtures - have now taken 20 points from losing positions in 2018.

"Another comeback and we're delighted to achieve it because - certainly at 2-0 down and 10 v 10 - it looked very difficult just from the mental perspective of how the game had gone for us to that point," said Howe after the match.

"The players went again and once we got the goal to go 2-1, the whole game changed, the momentum of the game changed and we were the stronger team at the end."

Nathan Ake celebrates his 79th minute equaliser

And when asked about the two red cards, Howe was honest enough to admit that Adam Smith did deserve to receive his marching orders after pulling back Theo Walcott on the edge of the area as the forward broke clear on goal.

"I didn't see Richarlison's offence, I just heard the crowd reaction and then the red card come out so I will review that after," he said.

"With Adam's, I have seen it. I think it's a foul. I think he has just brushed Theo as he's sprinting; the referee has a call to make whether it's red or yellow."