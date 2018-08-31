Eddie Howe says Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri is one of world's best

Eddie Howe revealed he has great admiration for Maurizio Sarri's tactics

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has revealed his admiration for Maurizio Sarri, hailing him one of the "best managers in the world" ahead of Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge.

Sixth-placed Bournemouth face Chelsea, who sit third in the table, and they will be looking for their third win in four Premier League games.

Ahead of the match, Howe explained he was so impressed by the Chelsea head coach's tactics while he was in charge at Empoli he travelled to Italy to meet him.

"I'd heard a lot about his Empoli team and how impressive they were tactically, so I was really keen to go and watch him work, so we made contact with his people and he was kind enough to allow us to come," Howe said.

"I actually don't remember the year that I went, but I spent a period of time with Maurizio and he was brilliant with me and I learnt so much. It's no surprise to see that he's one of the best coaches in the world.

Howe visited Sarri at Empoli to learn about his tactics

"What I saw, I was hugely impressed by and learned a lot from that experience. He brought his Napoli team to play us last year as well - they trained here for a couple of days, we played them and it was great to see him again."

Howe added it was his knowledge of the Italian league that triggered him to make the trip.

"Seeing his team play and knowing that whatever you see on the pitch, if it's impressive then there's impressive things going on behind the scenes it's as simple as that really," he said.

Highlights: Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

"It's easier with the foreign league to go and build those relationships with people you aren't competing with every week."

Chelsea have also had a strong start to the season, winning their first three league matches against Huddersfield, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Howe said: "I've been impressed with what I've seen, they're very different to last year. New managers come in tactically he's made it a different Chelsea we're going to face.

"4-3-3 they've been very fluid, a lot of rotations in their team, well coached and managed."