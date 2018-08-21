Gary Johnson sacked by Cheltenham Town after poor start

Gary Johnson had been in charge since 2015

Sky Bet League Two side Cheltenham Town have sacked manager Gary Johnson following a 1-1 draw with Macclesfield.

The point was the Robins' first of the season after an abysmal start which saw them record three consecutive defeats to Carlisle, Colchester and Crawley.

A club statement read: "It is with great regret that the board of Cheltenham Town have this evening parted company with manager Gary Johnson.

"We would like to place on record our sincere thanks for the tireless work that Gary has done on behalf of the club, work that has left the club in a stronger position than when he took over."

The 62-year-old, who was appointed in March 2015, guided the Robins back into the Football League at the end of the 2015/16 season - following relegation in the previous campaign - and steered them to safety last term with a 17th-placed finish.

He has previously managed Cambridge, Yeovil, Bristol City, Peterborough and Northampton.

Assistant manager Russell Milton has been placed in temporary charge of the club, who are next in action against Cambridge on Saturday, looking for their first win of the season.