Said Benrahma joins Brentford from Nice

Said Benrahma has joined Brentford from Nice

Brentford have completed the signing of Algeria attacker Said Benrahma from Nice for an undisclosed fee.

He has agreed a four-year contract with a year's option after completing a medical with the club earlier this week.

Benrahma, who will be 23 next month, has played his entire career in France.

He joined Nice as a teenager and made his debut as an 18-year-old in 2013.

Last season he was on loan in the French second division with LB Chateauroux and scored ten goals in 33 games in all competitions.

Benrahma can play across the front line but has spent much of his career playing on the right wing.

He has earned one Algerian cap, in 2015, and leaves Nice having scored three goals in 18 games in all competitions.

Brentford co-director of football, Rasmus Ankersen, said: "Said is a player with lots of potential.

"He has the pace and technical skills to cause many Championship defenders problems, and we are pleased that it was possible to sign him early in the window so he can now go with the rest of the team to the pre-season camp."