Paul Hart leaves Luton to join Notts County as technical director

Paul Hart has left Luton to join Notts County

Luton assistant manager Paul Hart has left the club to join Notts County as technical director.

The 65-year-old former County defender, academy coach and caretaker-manager, leaves Kenilworth Road with immediate effect to take up a new role at Meadow Lane.

Hart, who joined the Hatters in May 2016, after Nathan Jones was appointed manager, will join up with new County boss Harry Kewell, who succeeded Kevin Nolan at the Magpies.

Hart told the Luton website: "I came here for Nathan because I believed in him, and that feeling is even stronger now after what we've experienced over the last two seasons.

"I always knew about Luton from afar, but in that time what I've found is a great club that is very well run, from top to bottom, and I've made so many new friends, not least our staff who have been excellent in every respect.

Jones added: "Paul will be a big loss, he's been a real friend and mentor for me since I first worked for him at Charlton, but I can understand why something like this appeals to him because it's closer to home and he's been doing a lot of travelling.

"He's worked tirelessly for us and has committed to us massively with everything he's done.

"He'll be a massive miss for us because he's a very popular figure, and we wish him all the best in his new role, which will be a challenge for him, but it's something that he'll relish."