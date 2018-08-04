WATCH: Late penalty drama at Swindon

1:07 Swindon midfielder Michael Doughty scored two stoppage-time penalties to secure an unlikely comeback victory for the Robins in their opening game against Macclesfield. Swindon midfielder Michael Doughty scored two stoppage-time penalties to secure an unlikely comeback victory for the Robins in their opening game against Macclesfield.

Swindon new boy Michael Doughty secured an unprecedented debut hat-trick against Macclesfield, thanks to two dramatic stoppage-time penalties at the County Ground on Saturday afternoon.

Koby Arthur's double looked to have set Macclesfield up for victory on their return to the Football League, though Doughty's first - sandwiched in between the two scored by the visitors - ensured there was a slim deficit heading into the final stages of the game.

But what happened deep into injury time could not have been foreseen by either side.

When Jared Hodgkiss fouled Elijah Adebayo in the 96th minute, Swindon were awarded a spot-kick that former QPR midfielder Doughty calmly converted to make it 2-2.

Just seconds later, Arthur tripped Adebayo, conceding a second penalty in the process.

Welshman Doughty held his nerve once more to strike the ball past Rhys Taylor, breaking Macclesfield hearts and securing the first three-point-haul of the season for Swindon.

Click on the video above to see how the late drama unfolded at the County Ground.