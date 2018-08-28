Crawley's Harry Kewell approached by Notts County over head coach role

Notts County have made an approach for Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell

Notts County have made an approach to Crawley Town for head coach Harry Kewell, according to Sky sources.

County sacked Kevin Nolan in the wake of Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Lincoln City, with the side bottom of the Football League having taken just one point from their opening five Sky Bet League Two games this season.

Kewell's Crawley have had mixed fortunes so far in this campaign and sit 14th in the table having taken seven points from their first five games.

The former Liverpool midfielder was handed his first managerial role by Crawley in May last year after spending two years coaching Watford's youth teams.

County will go in search of their first win of the season against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, while Crawley are away to Oldham.