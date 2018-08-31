Harry Kewell named new Notts County manager

Harry Kewell has left Crawley to take charge at Meadow Lane

Notts County have appointed Harry Kewell as their new manager after agreeing compensation with Crawley Town.

The former Leeds and Liverpool forward was appointed by Crawley in May 2017 and led the club to a 14th-place finish in Sky Bet League Two last season.

Kewell replaces Kevin Nolan, who was sacked after four losses in their opening five games left the Magpies bottom of the Football League.

Kewell's assistant at Crawley, Warren Feeney, also moves to Meadow Lane and the club say "the arrival of a vastly experienced technical director is imminent" after owner and chairman Alan Hardy committed to a restructure of his football department.

Harry has enjoyed an excellent start to his managerial career and I am hugely impressed with his knowledge and attention to detail. Notts County owner and chairman Alan Hardy

Hardy said: "Having now worked in football for a significant period of time, I have had the opportunity to learn from other clubs what good looks like.

"I have therefore decided to appoint a technical director, who will set the club's overall footballing philosophy and be on hand to support and mentor the manager as required.

"Harry will, however, be solely responsible for our first-team squad, having the final say on transfers, tactics and team selection.

"He has enjoyed an excellent start to his managerial career and I am hugely impressed with his knowledge and attention to detail.

Kewell will not take charge until after Saturday's game against Forest Green

"I thoroughly enjoyed our discussions about the role and have been left with no doubt that he has a fierce ambition to succeed and a real enthusiasm to work for Notts County.

"I'm excited to see how he implements his exciting methods and look forward to him working with our new technical director."

Mark Crossley and academy manager Jon Goodman will take charge of Saturday's game against Forest Green Rovers, will Kewell stepping into the dugout for Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy game against Grimsby Town.

Crawley, meanwhile, have placed players Jimmy Smith and Filipe Morais in charge of first-team training ahead of their game against Oldham on Saturday.

Director of football Selim Gaygusuz said: "Harry Kewell made it clear earlier this week that he wanted the opportunity to speak to Notts County which we granted.

"Matters concerning compensation for the remainder of his and Warren Feeney's contract have now been concluded successfully.

"The search for a new manager is underway and we are looking to make an appointment as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, we have asked Jimmy and Filipe to prepare the team for an important game on Saturday and I am sure they will get the full support of our fans travelling to Boundary Park.

"We will update our supporters as soon as there is definite news on our new manager."