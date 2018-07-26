Scottish Premiership live on Sky: Celtic, Rangers games added to schedule

Sky Sports has added two more Scottish Premiership fixtures to its live schedule for September.

The Sky cameras head to Kilmarnock on Sunday, September 23 to take in a lunchtime clash with champions Celtic and will show Glasgow rivals Rangers at Livingston a week later on Sunday, September 30.

Aberdeen vs Rangers

Steven Gerrard's Gers are also live on the opening weekend of the new season, with Aberdeen the destination for their curtain-raiser on Saturday, August 5.

Brendan Rodgers' Hoops are to play in front of the cameras the following weekend when they travel to Hearts and the former Liverpool colleagues face off on Sky Sports in the first Old Firm showdown of the season on Sunday, September 2.

Confirmed SPFL fixtures live on Sky Sports:

Sat Aug 5: Aberdeen v Rangers (1pm)

Sat Aug 11: Hearts v Celtic (12.30pm)

Sun Sep 2: Celtic v Rangers (12noon)

Sun Sep 23: Kilmarnock v Celtic (12.30pm)

Sun Sep 30: Livingston v Rangers (1.30pm)

