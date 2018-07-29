Rangers will face Kilmarnock in Scottish League Cup second round

Steven Gerrard will take charge of his first Scottish League Cup game against Kilmarnock

Steven Gerrard will face his old Liverpool coach Steve Clarke when Rangers take on Kilmarnock in the second round of the Scottish League Cup.

Clarke and Gerrard worked together when the Kilmarnock boss was number two at Anfield six years ago.

Last season, Kilmarnock beat Rangers twice in the Scottish Premiership League with Kris Boyd scoring three goals against his former club.

Steve Clarke worked with Gerrard at Liverpool for one season

Rangers emerged as the 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met in the competition during the 2010/2011 season.

Elsewhere, league champions Celtic have drawn the Scottish Championship's Partick Thistle with Brendan Rodgers' side travelling to Firhill Stadium for the tie.

The two sides have met once before in the competition with Celtic knocking out Thistle in a 6-0 win in the third round.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie will face Stephen McGinn

There will be a rematch between Aberdeen and St Mirren from last year's competition. Derek McInnes' team won 4-1 over former St Mirren boss Jack Ross in the fourth round.

A penalty from Adam Rooney, a Ryan Christie double and one from Gary Mackay-Steven sealed the victory.

All ties will be played on the weekend of August 18/19.

Full draw:

Livingstone v Motherwell

Dundee v Ayr United

Dunfermline v Hearts

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Aberdeen v St Mirren

Partick Thistle v Celtic

Hibernian v Ross County

Queen of the South v St Johnstone