Celtic preparing bid for Aberdeen’s £10m-rated defender Scott McKenna

Celtic are preparing to bid for Scott McKenna

Celtic are preparing to bid for Aberdeen's £10m-rated defender Scott McKenna, Sky Sports News understands.

The Dons have turned down bids for the 21-year-old Scottish international from Hull and Swansea in the last two transfer windows.

Aberdeen are understood to value their centre-half at around £10m. That is some way off Celtic's valuation of the player.

McKenna in action against Burnley

McKenna captained his country against Mexico at the end of last season, but is presently recovering from a hamstring injury, likely to side-line him for the next month.

With 10 days left of the summer window, Aberdeen maintain their player is not for sale.

McKenna is recovering from a hamstring injury

He is contracted until 2023 having signed two new long-term deals in the past 12 months.

McKenna made 34 appearances for Aberdeen last season.