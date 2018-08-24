Ian Crocker & Andy Walker's Premiership Predictions

Andy Walker & Ian Crocker take you though the weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures

After a one-week hiatus for League Cup action, the Scottish Premiership is back.

With just two league matches played we've already had our first managerial casualty of the season as Kenny Miller left Livingston this week to be replaced by former Falkirk boss Gary Holt.

Hearts are the only team with a 100 percent record after their opening wins at Hamilton and Celtic, whereas Dundee and Motherwell are the only sides left to notch a single point.

Rangers and Celtic both play on Sunday again this week after their European exploits on Thursday night. Celtic return from Russian with a home game against Hamilton while Rangers travel to Fir Park after their 1-0 win against FC Ufa.

Hibernian v Aberdeen - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Ian Crocker prediction

Hibernian 2-1 Aberdeen

Ryan Porteous is enjoying a run in the side and no wonder. Huge potential for the future, not too bad in the present.

Lewis Ferguson has had an excellent start to his Aberdeen career and already looking a bargain!

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has been capped once at Scotland U21 level

Andy Walker prediction

Hibernian 1-1 Aberdeen

A big gap has to be filled in Hibs midfield now that John McGinn has followed Dylan McGeouch down south, it`s a great chance for Stevie Mallan to show what he can do.

Looks as though Scott McKenna will remain at Aberdeen despite Celtic offering £3.5m for him, he fits the model that the Celtic board always look for, i.e. young & full of potential, similar to Kristofer Ajer & Jack Hendry.

Kilmarnock v Hearts - Saturday 3pm

Referee: William Collum

Ian Crocker prediction

Kilmarnock 1-2 Hearts

Jordan Jones is always a lively presence and more than capable of delivering the goods for the strikers.

Austrian Peter Haring has settled in quickly and looks a commanding presence here there and everywhere.

Jordan Jones is yet to score in his seven competitive appearances for Kilmarnock so far this season

Andy Walker prediction

Kilmarnock 1-1 Hearts

Kilmarnock defender Stephen O'Donnell has gained international experience under the guidance of Stevie Clarke.

Olly Lee has started very well in the Hearts engine room alongside fellow new signing Peter Haring.

Hearts' Olly Lee (left) battling with defender Jack Hendry in the club's 1-0 win over Celtic

St Johnstone v Dundee - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Steven McLean

Ian Crocker prediction

St Johnstone 1-1 Dundee

A promising start in Perth for Tony Watt could well be a sign of things to come. Hope so.

Neil McCann likes Kharl Madianga, but needs a performance from everybody.

Tony Watt has scored five goals in seven appearances since joining St Johnstone in the summer

Andy Walker prediction

St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee

Richard Foster has tremendous experience for Saints as they strive to get back into the top half of the table.

With Moussa & Kusunga suspended after their red cards last weekend, experienced guys like Steven Caulker have to take more responsibility.

Steven Caulker didn't feature in Dundee's 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen in their last Premiership match or in defeat to Ayr United in the League Cup

St Mirren v Livingston - Saturday 3pm

Referee: John Beaton

Ian Crocker prediction

St Mirren 0-0 Livingston

Cammy Smith was a serial sub in the top flight with Aberdeen but should be a regular starter in Paisley.

Shaun Byrne epitomises the spirit of Livi and will be ready for battle here.

St Mirren's Cammy Smith (no .10) has two goals for St Mirren in all competitions so far this season

Andy Walker prediction

St Mirren 1-0 Livingston

Makes sense for Rangers full back Lee Hodson to get more game time on loan for the season in Paisley.

After the shock departure of manager Kenny Miller, his namesake Lee Miller will be a key man for new boss Gary Holt to rely on.

Livingston striker Lee Miller will no longer line-up alongside his namesake after player/manager Kenny Miller left the club earlier this week

Motherwell v Rangers - Sunday 12.15pm

Referee: Craig Thomson

Ian Crocker prediction

Motherwell 0-1 Rangers

Andy Rose puts a shift in every time and becoming a pivotal part of the team.

Totally in the zone at Kilmarnock, Alfredo Morelos may be due a rest, maybe not! Good to see him smiling.

Andy Walker prediction

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has six goals, two assists and a red card in his first nine appearances of the season in all competitions

Motherwell 1-2 Rangers

Danny Johnson is a new goal threat for a Motherwell side still trying to find the next Louis Moult.

Kyle Lafferty is back at the club he loves most of all, his goal & performance against Celtic recently highlights what he can bring to Rangers.

Motherwell striker Danny Johnson has two goals to his name in six appearances for the Fir Park side so far this season

Celtic v Hamilton Accies - Sunday 3pm

Referee: Don Robertson

Ian Crocker prediction

Celtic 2-0 Hamilton Accies

Callum McGregor could be the man to unlock a potentially stubborn defence.

Liked the look of Shaun Want last season but likely to be in for a busy afternoon.

Callum McGregor has already played ten times competitively for Celtic this season, scoring twice

Andy Walker prediction

Celtic 5-0 Hamilton Accies

Just 28 players have scored 100 goals or more for Celtic in their long history, Leigh Griffiths will join that select group soon.

Great to Steven Boyd scoring such a stunning volley to secure a vital win against Motherwell recently.