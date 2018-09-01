Celtic v Rangers: Most intriguing Old Firm for 15 years, say pundits

Steven Gerrard's Rangers side have added huge intrigue to the Old Firm, say the Sky Sports pundits

Sunday's Old Firm clash has a distinct feeling of intrigue about it, as Steven Gerrard prepares to go up against his old manager Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic and Rangers play their first Old Firm match of the season, live on Sky Sports Football from 11am on Sunday, just three years after Rodgers last managed Gerrard at Liverpool.

With Gerrard's Rangers unbeaten in all competitions this season, and Celtic stuttering slightly after dominating Scottish football for the past seven seasons, Sky Sports pundits Charlie Nicholas, Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher give their views on the clash, and what we might expect from Rodgers v Gerrard…

Charlie Nicholas - Celtic 1979-83 and 1990-95

"I think what we can guarantee for this is a feisty occasion as we now have a real battle back on the cards. Steven Gerrard's influence is going to make it even more intense. People are concerned about the aggression and improvement that he is building and he's got Celtic worried with what he's added in such a short space of time.

Brendan Rodgers managed Gerrard during his time at Liverpool

"If Rangers walk away with anything from this game then he's made a hell of a statement that he's coming for Celtic after making such dramatic changes to the playing squad.

"He's already made an incredible impact on the city. This used to be an ordinary side and a guaranteed three points for Celtic and now this is a real football match again.

"This is the most interesting Glasgow derby in 15 years and Celtic fans will genuinely be nervous about this game for the first time in a long while.

Rangers would normally celebrate a draw here, but I think Gerrard is thinking differently, I think he wants to take Celtic on, physically and technically.

"Whether they're good enough, we'll see, but it's intriguing!"

Graeme Souness - Rangers 1986-91 (player-manager)

"Brendan has stood in the middle of a dressing room and spoke many, many times when Steven has been there, so Steven knows what his thoughts are on football.

"I think there's a bit of mystery around Steven and how he'll operate, so Brendan may have to second guess.

"But you can bet it will be an intense affair, it's the team who can keep their cool, stay focused and generally have the better quality, they win the games."

Jamie Carragher - managed by Rodgers and played with Gerrard

"I think Brendan is slightly different to Stevie, maybe a cooler customer, but obviously I don't know Brendan as a player, only when he came to Liverpool as the boss.

"But he was very calm and collected making decisions, which isn't a bad place to be for a manager. There was no doubt, as soon as I encountered Brendan Rodgers, I realised he would be a manager for a long time. It's what he is.

"One word to describe Stevie? Competitive. I've watched a lot of Rangers this season. You can see in interviews too, he's on the front foot. I think all of the supporters going to Ibrox have certainly bought into it. He's been very competitive throughout his career and it's not going to change now."