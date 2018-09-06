Sky Sports announce Scottish Premiership fixtures for October and November

Rangers and Celtic feature on Sky Sports Football in October and November

Rangers and Celtic will feature in Sky Sports' live Scottish Premiership schedule for October and November.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will go to Hamilton on Sunday, October 21, live on Sky Sports Football at 1.30pm, before a trip to St Mirren a fortnight later on Saturday, November 3.

Meanwhile, champions Celtic go to Livingston on Sunday, November 11 at midday, also televised live on Sky Sports Football.

Celtic won the first Old Firm battle of the season at the weekend, seeing off Rangers 1-0 at Parkhead to move them to second in the Scottish Premiership table with nine points from a possible 12.

Rangers, meanwhile, have five points from their opening four games this season, but have lost just once in all competitions since Gerrard joined in the summer.

5:02 Celtic 1-0 Rangers Celtic 1-0 Rangers

Sunday, September 23 - Kilmarnock v Celtic - 12.30pm

- 12.30pm Sunday, September 30 - Livingston v Rangers - 1.30pm

New fixtures: