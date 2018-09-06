Sky Sports announce Scottish Premiership fixtures for October and November
Rangers and Celtic feature in October and November live schedule
Last Updated: 06/09/18 10:41am
Rangers and Celtic will feature in Sky Sports' live Scottish Premiership schedule for October and November.
Steven Gerrard's Rangers will go to Hamilton on Sunday, October 21, live on Sky Sports Football at 1.30pm, before a trip to St Mirren a fortnight later on Saturday, November 3.
Meanwhile, champions Celtic go to Livingston on Sunday, November 11 at midday, also televised live on Sky Sports Football.
Celtic won the first Old Firm battle of the season at the weekend, seeing off Rangers 1-0 at Parkhead to move them to second in the Scottish Premiership table with nine points from a possible 12.
Rangers, meanwhile, have five points from their opening four games this season, but have lost just once in all competitions since Gerrard joined in the summer.
- Sunday, September 23 - Kilmarnock v Celtic - 12.30pm
- Sunday, September 30 - Livingston v Rangers - 1.30pm
New fixtures:
- Sunday, October 21 - Hamilton Academical v Rangers - 1.30pm
- Saturday, November 3 - St Mirren v Rangers - 12.30pm
- Sunday, November 11 - Livingston v Celtic - 12.00pm
Play Super 6
Jeff has given away over £1.5m over the last fortnight! Enter your predictions for free here.