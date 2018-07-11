Celtic duo reported to have been involved in a car crash in Glasgow

Celtic footballers Olivier Ntcham and Odsonne Edouard are reported to have been involved in a car crash in Glasgow where a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital.

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses following the incident at Cumbernauld on Tuesday afternoon, and have said a 22-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for a road traffic offence in connection with the incident.

A police statement read: "Around 2.20pm a blue Range Rover was driving north along Mollins Road when it collided with a silver Volvo at the junction with Orchardton Road, Cumbernauld.

"The 54 year-old driver of the Volvo was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution. Nobody else was injured during the incident."

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Ambulance Service also confirmed they had attended the collision where one person taken to hospital.

A Celtic spokesman told Sky Sports News: "The club is aware of an accident earlier today. We can't make any comment until further investigation."