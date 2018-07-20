Rosenborg sack head coach before Champions League tie against Celtic

Kare Ingebrigtsen has been sacked by Rosenborg

Norwegian club Rosenborg have sacked head coach Kare Ingebrigtsen ahead of their Champions League qualifier against Celtic.

The 52-year-old was dismissed on Thursday despite guiding his side to a 3-2 aggregate win over Icelandic club Valur.

Rosenborg face Celtic in the second round of qualifying for the Champions League with the first leg to be played at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

Rosenborg's academy director Rini Coolen will oversee the tie against the Scottish champions after taking temporary charge of the club.

"It is a surprise for everyone, me as well," Coolen said. "I was told of the situation and have been asked to take over for the next couple of months.

"The next game is against Celtic and the most important thing is to get to the next round, and that is very important."

Celtic reached the second round of qualifying with a comfortable 6-0 aggregate win over Armenian side Alashkert.